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Sangamon County voters approve a sales tax increase to fund a mental health board | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:46 AM CDT
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  • The mental health board measure in Sangamon County passes 53-47.
  • Sheriff Paula Crouch survives a primary challenge
  • Downstate Republican Darren Bailey will run against Governor JB Pritzker again
  • Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton wins the the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate
  • The comptroller's race is still too close to call between Margaret Croke and State Senator Karina Villa
  • All three U.S. House members claimed in Central Illinois won their races in the primary
  • UIS plans to offer an engineering technology degree
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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