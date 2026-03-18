Sangamon County voters approve a sales tax increase to fund a mental health board | First Listen
- The mental health board measure in Sangamon County passes 53-47.
- Sheriff Paula Crouch survives a primary challenge
- Downstate Republican Darren Bailey will run against Governor JB Pritzker again
- Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton wins the the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate
- The comptroller's race is still too close to call between Margaret Croke and State Senator Karina Villa
- All three U.S. House members claimed in Central Illinois won their races in the primary
- UIS plans to offer an engineering technology degree