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Sangamon County election results

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:21 PM CDT

TBD

Sangamon County SheriffVotesPct.
Paula Crouch
David Timm

Prop. to fund a Mental Health BoardVotesPct.
Yes
No

Prop. to issue school building bonds in Ball-Chatham CUSD#5VotesPct.
Yes
No

Advisory referendum regarding hens in Village of RochesterVotesPct.
Yes
No

Prop. to increase Illiopolis Fire Protection District limiting rateVotesPct.
Yes
No

Find all the county results, including precinct totals, at the Sangamon County Clerk's website.
Tags
Sangamon County IL Sangamon CountyElection 2026
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