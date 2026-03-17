Sangamon County election results
TBD
|Sangamon County Sheriff
|Votes
|Pct.
|Paula Crouch
|David Timm
|Prop. to fund a Mental Health Board
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|No
|Prop. to issue school building bonds in Ball-Chatham CUSD#5
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|No
|Advisory referendum regarding hens in Village of Rochester
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|No
|Prop. to increase Illiopolis Fire Protection District limiting rate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Yes
|No
Find all the county results, including precinct totals, at the Sangamon County Clerk's website.