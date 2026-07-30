Budzinski: Democrat messaging needs to be focused on lowering costs

Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Springfield) says her party’s messaging should be totally focused on lowering costs heading into the midterm elections.

Budzinski, who represents Illinois’ 13th District, said Democrats should be presenting their vision for how they will bring down rising costs on things like utilities, prescription medicine and housing.

“People are feeling that every day and making difficult decisions as to whether they’re going to be able to gas up their car or keep their air conditioning on in the summer month(s),” she said.

Budzinski’s comments come following a report from the Election Assistance Commission arguing that the party should center issues that concern working-class voters if it wants working-class votes.

That means focusing on things like wages and the economy, rather than concepts like defending democracy.

However, Budzinski also said she wants to hold the administration of President Donald Trump accountable for its actions when Democrats control the House, which she hopes will happen next year.

“I have never seen a more corrupt White House than the one that we have right now in Washington,” she said.

The lawmaker participated in an infrastructure roundtable in Springfield Wednesday.

Budzinski is up for reelection against Republican Jeff Wilson on Nov. 3.

