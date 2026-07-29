Diocese of Springfield sued over sex abuse allegations involving late priest

The Diocese of Springfield is being sued for allegedly enabling and hiding sexual abuse by a late priest.

The suit accuses Father John O’Connell of sexually abusing an altar boy and student at St. Mary Catholic School and Parish in Taylorville. The abuse was alleged to have happened several times between 1991 and 1994.

O’Connell died in 2002.

The suit further alleges that the diocese never identified O’Connell as a priest facing child sexual abuse allegations and did not put in safeguards to prevent such abuse, including allowing clergy to be alone and unsupervised with children.

The diocese issued a statement Wednesday.

“The diocese does not comment on pending litigation. We encourage individuals to report allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by clergy, even if it’s in the past, by calling the Diocesan Child Abuse Reporting and Investigation number at 217-321-1155, calling the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Abuse Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE, and contacting their local police authority. Our diocese has a Victim Assistance Coordinator ready to help anyone who has been victimized.”

The suit claims the abuse occurred on church grounds, including during altar boy training and preparation for Mass, where Fr. O’Connell manipulated his position of authority to isolate the child while he was under the Church’s direct care. The firm Gould Grieco & Hensley PLLC filed the suit on behalf of the alleged victim, who is named John Doe in the filing.

“This was about power and access,” said GGH Founding Partner, Michael Grieco. “A priest took advantage of his authority to abuse a child while the Church looked the other way.”

The filing describes how Church officials were aware of the risks of clergy abuse, but failed to implement adequate safeguards to protect children, investigate allegations of abuse, or remove dangerous clergy from positions of trust.

“Parents place an extraordinary amount of trust in their church and religious leaders,” said GGH Attorney, Georgia Booth. “Here, that trust was violated in the most devastating way possible. Institutions that fail to protect children must be held accountable.”

The suit seeks a total of $200,000 in damages.

