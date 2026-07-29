The Beach Boys postpone summer tour dates to allow singer Mike Love time to 'recharge'

The Beach Boys have postponed or canceled nearly 30 concerts this summer to give frontman Mike Love time to "recharge."

North American tour dates from July 23 to Sept. 3 have been rescheduled to the fall, resuming the tour on Sept. 24 in West Springfield, Mass.

"America's Band" was set to bring the Endless Summer Gold Tour to Grossinger Motors Arena on Aug. 13. The concert will now take place on Oct. 9. All tickets for the postponed shows will be honored.

Love, 85, the sole remaining original member of the band, announced the six-week break in an Instagram post on July 22.

"Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds," Love shared. "We've been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we'll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September."

The band has been touring with Love as the lead singer and only original-era member since the retirement of vocalist/keyboardist Bruce Johnston earlier this year. Fellow founding member Al Jardine continues to perform separately with his own group, Al Jardine & the Pet Sounds Band. Love's son, Christian Love, and frequent guest star John Stamos often split emcee duties, interacting with the audience and introducing songs.

Only seven of the 29 canceled shows were rescheduled, and it is unclear if the remaining canceled shows will be rescheduled at a later date or not.

The Beach Boys' updated touring schedule:

Sept. 24: West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E Arena

Sept. 25: Quakertown, Pa. @ The Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Sept. 27: North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

Oct. 9: Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena

Oct. 10: Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

Oct. 11: Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 19: Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Nov. 11: Orlando, Fla. @ America Gardens Theatre

Nov. 12: Orlando, FL @ America Gardens Theatre

Nov. 13: Bristol, Va. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Bristol

May 8, 2027: Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort and Casino – Entertainment Centre



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