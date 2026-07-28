Bradley, Millikin universities announce MBA direct admission partnership

Bradley University business students have an opportunity to secure a postgraduate degree through a new admission partnership with Millikin University in Decatur.

The agreement announced Monday establishes a direct pathway for qualified Bradley graduates for a seamless admission to Millikin's Tabor School of Business masters program in business administration.

Dan Moon, Bradley's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, called the partnership "another valuable opportunity for Bradley students" as they look to continue their academic careers.

"By establishing this direct admission pathway, we are helping students continue building on the strong academic foundation they receive at Bradley while pursuing an MBA that prepares them to lead and make an immediate impact in their professions," Moon said in a media release.

Bradley established a similar direct admission partnership with the DePaul University law school in December, a month before announcing an incoming transfer pathway program with Illinois Central College.

The agreement with Millikin provides a guaranteed admission opportunity beginning with the upcoming 2026-27 academic year. To qualify for the program, a Bradley student must hold a cumulative grade point average [GPA] of at least 3.0, submit a resume and interview with Millikin's MBA program director.

"This agreement allows us to connect with high-achieving students early and provide them with a graduate experience that blends academic rigor with hands-on, career-focused learning," said RJ Podeschi, dean of the Tabor School of Business.

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