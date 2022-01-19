-
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 27 - Apr. 2 2022
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 20-26, 2022
Local artists Micah Walk and Wayward Motel move up the X Chart this week along with Downstate, Epsom and Local Drags91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 27 - Mar. 5, 2022
Wayward Motel cracks top 10 as the Chip Stephens Organ Trio, Attic Salt, Local Drags, and The Telephone Junkies chart91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 20-26, 2022 - Triple-A (AAA) music
Gracia started out in the Springfield area and was noticed at the Macoupin County Fair by Luke Bryan. From there she competed on The Voice and now records between Springfield and Nashville. Gracia previews her next single, Run, live in the studio.
91-Nine The X chart for the Week of Feb. 13-19, 2022
The three-part docuseries tracks the rappers rise, starting as an up-and-coming producer in Chicago.
Pianist Leon Lewis-Nicol is originally from Sierra Leone. He is currently a student at the University of Illinois, where he is studying jazz piano. He will perform at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 7 p.m. on Friday Feb. 18, 2022. The concert is free and open to the public.
Leon Bridges and Khruangbin reflect on their second tribute to the sound of the Lone Star state in their upcoming EP, Texas Moon.
The incandescent, influential funk musician Betty Davis died on Wednesday. She made a string of albums in the mid-1970s that helped to shape stylish, Afrofuturist strains of funk and hip-hop.
Johnnie Owens is a well-known jazz singer in Springfield, Ill., but he has also toured internationally earlier in his career as a member of the Platters and as a solo artist. He spoke with Community Voices about growing up in St. Louis and singing on the sidewalk with his friends. He also shared stories of life on tour and how he once was stranded on Fiji.
Springfield native Stella Katherine Cole creates new music with Grammy-winning producer | Community VoicesStella Katherine Cole is a singer and actor from Springfield who currently lives in New York City. She spoke to Community Voices about creating new music with Grammy-Award-winning producer Dave O'Donnell and gaining a following on TikTok.