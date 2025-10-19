Stella Cole returns home with "Christmas Dreaming" tour on December 20

Springfield native and jazz artist, Stella Cole, will perform at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on December 20. This will be her first concert in Springfield since her rise through the jazz world. Craig had a chance to catch up with Stella to ask about her new album "It's Magic." They also discuss what it means for her to return to her hometown and perform on the Hoogland stage, as well as some her favorite international touring spots.

It's Magic is available now through Decca Records.