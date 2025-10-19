© 2025 NPR Illinois
Stella Cole returns home with "Christmas Dreaming" tour on December 20

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published October 19, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT
Stella Cole

Springfield native and jazz artist, Stella Cole, will perform at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on December 20. This will be her first concert in Springfield since her rise through the jazz world. Craig had a chance to catch up with Stella to ask about her new album "It's Magic." They also discuss what it means for her to return to her hometown and perform on the Hoogland stage, as well as some her favorite international touring spots.

It's Magic is available now through Decca Records.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
