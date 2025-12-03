© 2025 NPR Illinois
Sean Grayson's attorney wants a new trial for his client | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:46 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Sean Grayson's attorneys claim a judge prejudiced the case by allowing jurors to hear remarks Grayson made after the 2024 shooting
  • The City of Springfield hires a new Master Planner
  • Northwestern University has reached a deal with the Trump Administration to restore federal research grants
  • A newly signed measure will allow Illinois to create its own vaccine guidelines
  • The Trump Administration's spending cuts could reduce economic activity in Illinois by 10 billion dollars
  • Some Ameren Illinois customers will receive a credit on their upcoming power bills
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
