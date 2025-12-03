Sean Grayson's attorney wants a new trial for his client | First Listen
- Sean Grayson's attorneys claim a judge prejudiced the case by allowing jurors to hear remarks Grayson made after the 2024 shooting
- The City of Springfield hires a new Master Planner
- Northwestern University has reached a deal with the Trump Administration to restore federal research grants
- A newly signed measure will allow Illinois to create its own vaccine guidelines
- The Trump Administration's spending cuts could reduce economic activity in Illinois by 10 billion dollars
- Some Ameren Illinois customers will receive a credit on their upcoming power bills