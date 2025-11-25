© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says it was a 'delight' to spend time with the Pope | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:36 AM CST
  • Governor Pritzker and his wife visited the Illinois born Pope last week
  • A new budget deal to reopen the government includes a one-year extension of some Farm Bill programs
  • Decatur could be home to a racino
  • Springfield authorities investigating the death of a 19-year-old man found Friday with multiple gunshot wounds
  • An investigation of a fatal plane crash in Pike County over the weekend continues
  • Illinois PIRG warns against buying some AI toys for children
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
