Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says it was a 'delight' to spend time with the Pope | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker and his wife visited the Illinois born Pope last week
- A new budget deal to reopen the government includes a one-year extension of some Farm Bill programs
- Decatur could be home to a racino
- Springfield authorities investigating the death of a 19-year-old man found Friday with multiple gunshot wounds
- An investigation of a fatal plane crash in Pike County over the weekend continues
- Illinois PIRG warns against buying some AI toys for children