Decatur mayor still hoping racino becomes a reality

Part of an effort to revitalize the Illinois horse racing industry would include building a racino in Decatur. But so far, the project remains in the starting gate.

The privately funded facility still needs state legislative approval. The plan calls for a combination horse track, casino, lodging, retail and sports complex. Decatur officials are eyeing the possible 300 full-time jobs and tax revenue to benefit the area.

“We've got pensions for police and firefighters but the expense of that continues to go up. I think [the racino] would be a major attraction for people to come to our community,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.

The racino would be located on 200 acres at the northwest corner of U.S. 36 and Wyckles Road.

While it could bring visitors to the community and local businesses, Decatur already has video gambling terminals, including at bars and restaurants. Earlier this year, the city had the fourth most of any city in the state. Those reaping the proceeds have opposed this project.

“There are concerns among some of the places, which I'm going to call them storefront casinos, because we have a lot of places that aren't in bars or restaurants, which is why we allow gaming in the first place was to help struggling bars and restaurants,” Moore Wolfe said.

The Illinois Senate has approved the legislation that authorizes the racino along with trying to boost development of another one in Chicago's suburbs. But the Illinois House has yet to pass it. The measure will likely come up again in the spring.

Horse racing in Illinois, once a lucrative industry, has struggled as other forms of gambling have surpassed it in popularity.

There are two existing racetracks left in Illinois, Hawthorne Park in Stickney and FanDuel Horse Racing and Sportsbook, previously known as Fairmount Park, in Collinsville. Many horse breeders and the businesses that cater to racing have shifted their attention to other states.

“It is a good opportunity for the horse racing industry to be able to build back what we've lost in recent years,” Moore Wolfe said.

