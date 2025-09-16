Decatur City Manager submits resignation

Less than a year and a half since returning to the Decatur City Manager position, Tim Gleason has submitted his resignation.

Gleason's decision is effective no later than Oct. 31.

He held the job from 2015-2018 before leaving for a position in Bloomington. But he returned in May 2024.

“He stepped in and delivered—not only on the visible priorities, but also on several complex issues behind the scenes that may never make headlines but were vital to our city’s progress,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe.

A city announcement of his resignation said his return brought continuity, experience, and a deep understanding of the community’s needs and challenges.

"During his most recent tenure, Gleason oversaw key initiatives involving infrastructure improvements, public safety support, economic development partnerships, and internal organizational efficiencies. In addition, significant financial and personnel issues were identified and addressed under his leadership—ensuring improved stability and accountability across city operations. His leadership style emphasized collaboration, transparency, and results—earning him respect across departments and throughout the community," it said.

Gleason had faced scrutiny for failing to move to the city despite a residency requirement.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Decatur once again,” said Gleason. “This community means a great deal to me. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—both the projects you can see and many you can’t. I leave knowing the city is in a stronger position and well-prepared for what’s next.”

The City Council will begin discussions regarding the process for appointing an interim City Manager and initiating the search for permanent leadership.