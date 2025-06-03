Mark Sorensen bridges history and the arts to celebrate the humanities in Decatur

Mark Sorensen has lived in Decatur, Illinois, since 1969 and has spent his career preserving history and promoting the arts. He continues this work today as the Macon County Historian. He also serves as president of the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, which supports music education through scholarships, youth orchestras, and an instrument lending library. Sorensen spoke to Community Voices about his work in archives, local history, and the mission of the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur. Learn more about the Guild here.