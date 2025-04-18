Community Voices goes LIVE for CV in the MC in Decatur

On April 8, Vanessa Ferguson and Bea Bonner hosted a live taping of CV in the MC, or Community Voices in Macon County, at The Staley Museum in Decatur, Ill. Laura Jahr, the museum director, first spoke about the legacy of A. E. Staley, the history of the museum and how travel led her to a career in museums. Then, Bea Bonner spoke to Jami Fawley, the executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. During CV in the MC, she discussed the impact of the arts in her life, performance venues and public art, and the evolution and future of the arts in Decatur.