Jenna Dooley reflects on mentors, memories and the "bleep button" in her journey through public radio.

Jenna Dooley is News Director at Northern Public Radio. A proud alumna of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at UIS, Jenna spoke to Community Voices about on her early days at NPR Illinois, the mentors who shaped her path, and the unforgettable moments that defined her career—including the infamous “bleep button” during the Blagojevich trial. From her transition back to DeKalb to leading a newsroom, Jenna shares insights on the evolving landscape of journalism, the importance of nurturing future reporters, and the enduring value of local public radio.