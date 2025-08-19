© 2025 NPR Illinois
Jenna Dooley reflects on mentors, memories and the "bleep button" in her journey through public radio.

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:47 AM CDT
A picture of Jenna Dooley posed in front of a WNIJ logo
northernpublicradio.org
Jenna Dooley

Jenna Dooley is News Director at Northern Public Radio. A proud alumna of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at UIS, Jenna spoke to Community Voices about on her early days at NPR Illinois, the mentors who shaped her path, and the unforgettable moments that defined her career—including the infamous “bleep button” during the Blagojevich trial. From her transition back to DeKalb to leading a newsroom, Jenna shares insights on the evolving landscape of journalism, the importance of nurturing future reporters, and the enduring value of local public radio.
Tags
Community Voices Northern Illinois University (NIU)public radioNorthern Public RadioUIS Public Affairs Reporting program (PAR)
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
