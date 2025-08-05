© 2025 NPR Illinois
Behind the headlines with the reporter covering Illinois’ most powerful stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:02 PM CDT
A picture of Hannah Meisel in the NPR Illinois studios
Hannah Meisel
Hannah Meisel

Hannah Meisel is the Statehouse and Chicago Reporter at Capitol News Illinois. She is a graduate of the UIS Public Affairs Reporting program and previously worked at NPR Illinois as the Statehouse Editor. She spoke with Community Voices about her journey through journalism, her approach to reporting on government and politics, and her experience covering the Michael Madigan trial. She also shared thoughts on how reporters can improve their coverage and discussed the future of citizen journalism.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
