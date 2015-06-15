© 2022 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board

Community Advisory Board Home - Bylaws - Meet the Board - Past Board - Apply to Serve

  • Monday, June 6, 2022, noon - 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 6, 2022, noon - 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 6, noon - 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 7, 2023, noon - 2 p.m.

    Open Meetings Information

NPR Illinois considers maintaining a community advisory board to be a best practice. The NPR Illinois Community Advisory Board (CAB) meets regularly to offer perspective to the management team and, as directed by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Community Service Grant (CSG) has:

  1. The right to review the station's programming goals
  2. The right to review the service provided by the station
  3. The right to review significant policy decisions rendered by the station
  4. The obligation to advise the station's governing body of whether the station's programming and other significant policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station, and to make recommendations that the CAB deems appropriate to meet such needs (47 U.S.C. § 396(k)(8))

Additionally, the CAB is responsible to:

  1. Facilitate sustainability through fundraising, memberships, underwriting, grants, and contracts
  2. Serve as ambassadors on the behalf of NPR Illinois at the local, state, and federal levels

Minutes:
