Careers at NPR Illinois

Currently all openings are closed for additional applications. If you are interested in working at NPR Illinois when there is a future opening, please email your resume and a cover letter explaining your interests to careers@nprillinois.org
(you will still need to complete a formal application process when openings occur).
The positions usually posted:Advancement
- Fundraisers
- Sales account executivesAudience
- Audio/digital producers
- Engagement initiatives and event coordinators
- Audience growth/marketing staffBusiness & Operations
- Business staff
- IP/RF techsEditorial
- Multimedia journalists
Most positions at NPR Illinois include university benefits
: tuition waivers, paid holidays, sick days, and vacation days.NPR Illinois strives for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive staff.Springfield has been identified as a best place to live post-pandemic due to its affordability. Besides numerous Lincoln ties, there are 57-miles of lake shoreline, a great re-emerging arts scene, and access to the power of the capital. Easy day trips to St. Louis (90 minutes), Chicago and Indianapolis (3 hours).