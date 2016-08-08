Careers at NPR Illinois

Current openings on our licensee's jobs site
Most positions at NPR Illinois include university benefits
: tuition waivers, paid holidays, sick days, and vacation days.NPR Illinois strives for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive staff.Springfield has been identified as a best place to live post-pandemic due to its affordability. Besides numerous Lincoln ties, there are 57-miles of lake shoreline, a great arts scene, and access to the power of the capital. Easy day trips to St. Louis (90 minutes), Chicago and Indianapolis (3 hours).