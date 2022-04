Careers at NPR Illinois

Currently all openings are closed for additional applications. If you are interested in working at NPR Illinois when there is a future opening, please email your resume and a cover letter explaining your interests to(you will still need to complete a formal application process when openings occur).The positions usually posted:- Fundraisers- Sales account executives- Audio/digital producers- Engagement initiatives and event coordinators- Audience growth/marketing staff- Business staff- IP/RF techs- Multimedia journalistsMost positions at NPR Illinois include university benefits : tuition waivers, paid holidays, sick days, and vacation days.