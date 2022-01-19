-
Tim Townsend is the Chief of Interpretation and Historian at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Ill. He spoke to Community Voices about Springfield’s rich history, which includes not only stories about Lincoln, but also other lesser-known stories about the people of color and immigrants who lived in Lincoln’s community.
North Mac Public Schools Foundation provides grants to improve education for school district | Community VoicesThe North Mac Public Schools Foundation is a non-profit that works to support the North Mac School District which educates students in towns such as Girard, Virden, Nilwood and Thayer. JR Earley is the president on the North Mac Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors and Shelley Lewis is the classroom grant coordinator. They spoke with Community Voices about the educational tools available to students as a result of grants provided by the North Mac Public Schools Foundation.
Kirsten Transue and Chad Marschik are two of the four owners of the Pure Synergy building on Springfield’s west side. They spoke to Community Voices about their facility, which houses Ahh Yoga, PhysioTherapy Professionals and Body Symmetry. They also shared how they provide a “one-stop shop” for those on a wellness journey.
Chatham native Kurtis Minder started out in Springfield tech during the 90s. He is now one of the top ransomware negotiators in the world with and chief executive officer of GroupSense. He warns Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts businesses data at risk.
Frank Trompeter is a local musician and saxophone player, who performs jazz and classical music. He spoke to Community Voices about how his family developed his love of music. He also shared his interests in jazz, classical and punk music.
Tiara Standage is the owner of Everything Intricate. She spoke to Community Voices about her business providing party décor for events. She is also committed to helping her community and hosts shows at her storefront location for artists to perform and share their talents.
The UIS Theatre Department will present Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House Part 2" April 1-3 and 7-9. Director Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson spoke to Community Voices about the play that picks up after the events in Henrik Ibsen's play "A Doll's House." Tickets are available by calling 217-206-6160.
From science teacher to veterinarian, Dr. Bret Peterson shares how he switched to treating pets | Community VoicesDr. Peterson is the owner and a veterinarian at Laketown Animal Hospital. He spoke to Community Voices about changing careers as a teacher into the veterinarian profession. He also gave tips for how to best take care of your dog or cat and shared several of the services Laketown Animal Hospital provides.
Kimberly Conner is a writer, producer, director and filmmaker. She spoke to Community Voices about the inspiration for her films and wanting to spread awareness for issues such as breast cancer, HIV and AIDS. She also shared from start to finish, how she creates a film.
The team behind the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center has plans for two murals to be installed in the fall of 2022. Angela Harris, President of Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association, is on the committee which selected the artists who will create the two murals, and Danielle Mastrion is one of the artists selected for the project. Harris and Mastrion shared details about the art installations and the thought put into the selection of Springfield icons featured in the artists' renderings.
Callie Estes is the owner of Jo Jo Jewelry. She started her business during the pandemic when she lost her job as a nanny. Her jewelry is sold in several shops in the Central Illinois community. She spoke to Community Voices about being a young entrepreneur and how she learned to promote and expand her business.
John Mark Watson is the Executive Vice President and COO at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation. He has written a book titled "Joyous Leadership: Stories of Learnings Along the Way." He spoke to Community Voices about the inspirational stories from his years working in management which inspired him to write the book during the COIVD-19 pandemic. He also discussed how to find joy and happiness the difference between the two.