Historic Avon Theater in Decatur to close

A cinematic fixture in Decatur is shutting the doors. The Avon Theater, which first opened in 1916, played host to Vaudeville acts and films ranging from big budget blockbusters to independent projects in the central Illinois town.

In a social media post, the family-owned business made the announcement Tuesday:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of the Avon Theater, a place that has been a beloved part of our family for over 25 years. Our dear owner, Skip, who poured his heart and soul into this theater, passed away recently, and we’ve been struggling with the debt accumulated in the last few years. Despite the incredible support from our community through GoFundMe, the financial burden was just too great. This was the hardest decision we have had to make and it marks the end of an era.”

Owner Skip Huston died in January. His family was in charge of the Avon for over 25 years.

“The Avon Theater wasn’t just a business—it was a home for our family. Skip and Sue’s grandchildren grew up here and created countless memories in its halls. It’s where our daughter even got married, and where so many special moments were shared with all of you,” the social media post read.

“Thank you for all the years of support. This is the end of an unforgettable chapter, but the memories we’ve made here will live on forever. We will forever be grateful for the love and community that the Avon Theater has brought to our family.”

IPM

The website cinematictreasures.org said the Avon had one of the largest screens of any theatre outside Chicago when it opened along with ornate décor, including lighting fixtures in the shape of lion’s heads found in the auditorium.

“In the early-1950’s, the Avon Theatre was considered outdated, and following a collapse of part of the auditorium ceiling, received an unfortunate ‘modernization’, which destroyed much of the splendid original decoration,” it said.

“The Avon Theatre hung on, slowly declining until April 17, 1986 when Kerasotes Theatres decided it finally was forced to close. It opened briefly again in 1993 as a second-run house, but closed again after less than a year. It remained empty another six years, before receiving a much-needed restoration by its current owners, and reopened in 1999, screening art and foreign films, as well as the occasional mainstream hit. In the last few years, the owners have turned adjacent former storefronts into two smaller screens, making the Avon Theatre a triplex.”