Skip the Line program begins at driver's services facilities

Some driver’s services facilities will require appointments starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Those include the site on Wabash Avenue in Springfield and Decatur’s office on Woodford Street.

The Secretary of State announced the change to reduce wait times. High volume facilities were chosen.

“By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow (Friday), we are here when you want us,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The Skip-the-Line program includes:

Simplified Online Services — Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the many services offered online at ilsos.gov, including renewing their driver’s license or ID card and license plate sticker online.

Appointment Scheduling — Customers will be required to make appointments for in-person visits at 44 of the busiest locations, including all Chicago and suburban locations and some central and downstate facilities, for REAL ID, driver’s license and ID card services, and in-car driving tests.

Those seeking vehicle-related services, such as title and registration or renewing their license plate sticker, do not need to make an appointment and can just walk in.

Upon arrival, customers will check in with staff and “Skip the Line,” eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times. Illinoisans may visit ilsos.gov or call (844) 817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

New Extended Hours of Operation — All offices statewide will extend hours of operation, with 15 facilities open six days a week – Monday through Saturday.

• Every office will offer extended hours of operation, serving customers Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• 15 offices will be open six days a week, including on Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The appointment-only locations include 24 in Chicago and suburban and 20 in central and downstate Illinois that are within 10 miles from a population center of at least 25,000 residents.

