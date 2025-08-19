Rochester teen killed, two wounded in shooting

The Sangamon County Coroner said an 18-year-old man from Rochester died after being shot in Springfield Monday night.

He was taken by EMS from the 2200 block of South 14th St. in Springfield and was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. at the HSHS St. john's Hospital emergency room, shortly after his arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Springfield Police said three victims were found at the scene. The two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.84

