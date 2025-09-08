Springfield police release footage showing "use of force"

Springfield Police officers used force, including pepper spray, to subdue a suspect Saturday evening. Body cam footage of the incident has been released, and the case is under investigation per department protocols.

"Our decision to proactively release this footage reflects our dedication to professionalism. accountability and maintaining the trust of the community serve," Chief Joseph Behl said in a video on the department's transparency page.

The release from the department came after bystanders posted footage on social media showing officers appearing to show officers hitting the suspect, identified as K'Shawn Rush.

SPD released the following statement Monday:

On September 6, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Yale Blvd. following reports of a disturbance involving an individual and a dog.

According to statements from witnesses, the individual, later identified as K’Shawn Rush, currently on pre-trial release for ultiple cases of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, was observed striking and choking a dog in the presence of bystanders. Witnesses further reported that the animal was believed to be stolen and that Rush had attempted to use the dog to threaten or intimidate others.

Upon arrival, the responding officer observed Mr. Rush lying in a yard with the dog. The officer gave clear verbal commands in an effort to safely resolve the situation and protect the animal. Rush initially attempted to leave with the dog, disregarding the officer’s instructions. When Rush was directed to leave the animal, he turned aggressively toward the officer and made threats to him.

The situation escalated when Rush physically attacked his girlfriend, who attempted to remove the dog from his possession. At that point, the officer advised Rush that he was under arrest and attempted to take him into custody.

A second officer arrived on scene and despite repeated commands, Rush refused to comply and escalated his resistance by physically struggling with officers, striking them, and removing equipment from their duty vests.

In response to this continued active resistance, officers employed OC (pepper) spray and empty-hand techniques, using only the force necessary to safely effectuate the arrest and prevent further harm to others, including the dog. After several minutes of sustained resistance, officers were able to secure Rush in handcuffs and take him into custody.

Out of an abundance of caution, and consistent with department protocol after the use of OC spray, medical assistance was immediately requested. Rush was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. As a result of this incident, K’Shawn Rush was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest, and Cruelty to Animals.

The Department has briefed city officials, community leaders, and stakeholders and, to ensure full transparency regarding the incident, the city is releasing the officer’s body worn camera footage. The Springfield Police Department remains committed to serving the community with professionalism, accountability, and transparency.

