Springfield Police make an arrest following a homicide along North Dirksen

Springfield Police said officers responded to a traffic accident with injuries in the 2000 block of north Dirksen Parkway Tuesday night around 9:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer heard several gunshots and witnesses advised a male had just been shot near the drive thru area of McDonalds (2100 N. Dirksen). Officers located a male on the ground who had been shot multiple times and the suspect was quickly taken into custody.

Police say it was determined a female injured in the accident had called the victim and he responded to the scene to check on her welfare. The victim approached the driver of the other vehicle which led to the shooting. The victim was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, but did not survive. The Sangamon County Coroner Wednesday identified him as Jerald P. Fahey, 51, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings show Fahey died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Springfield Police Crime Scene Services and detectives arrived on scene to process evidence and further investigate. Officers identified Nicholas J. Kammueller (male, 46 years old) of Rochester as a driver involved in the accident and the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested for first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence, and carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated.

He is currently at the Sangamon County Jail awaiting formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police added this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. The victim’s identification will released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.842

