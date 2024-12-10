Springfield Police make arrests after vehicle thefts

The Springfield Police Department arrested three juveniles in connection with car thefts in the city.

Police said during the overnight hours of December 6 and 7, there were numerous reports of burglary to motor vehicles and motor vehicle thefts. Such reports have been common in recent months.

On the morning of December 8, officers observed two of the stolen vehicles chasing each other in the area of South Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

A traffic stop resulted in the apprehension of two suspects. A suspect fled on foot from the other stolen vehicle, but he was soon taken into custody when neighbors alerted police to his location. In total, three juveniles were arrested and a loaded firearm was recovered from one of the vehicles.

“All three juvenile males met the criteria for incarceration, however there was only sufficient bed space statewide to house one. This juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center in Peoria. The other two were placed on electronic monitoring and released to guardians,” a statement read.

“Additionally, one of the juveniles arrested was already wearing an electronic monitoring device and is now facing additional charges for the following: Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm ammunition, possession of a firearm-no FOID, and violation of bail bond-failure to surrender.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

