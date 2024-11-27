Stolen vehicle causes serious accident in downtown Springfield

Springfield police say a stolen vehicle ran a red light and caused an accident in downtown Springfield Tuesday night, leaving a woman seriously injured.

The accident happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. at 5th and Monroe Streets.

According to police, a red vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening, was being operated at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection, running the red light striking another vehicle. The force of the impact wedged the vehicles next to the Illinois State Commerce building at 310 E. Monroe.

Camera footage showed the occupants of the stolen vehicle immediately exit the vehicle and were picked up by a black car. The female occupant in the other vehicle was initially unresponsive and was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment. Her condition was considered life –threatening but was upgraded to stable. The occupants of the stolen vehicle were not located.

Police also reported that around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday morning, an officer observed a stolen vehicle in the area of MacArthur Blvd. and South Grand Ave. The officer observed two males run from the stolen vehicle.

With the help of additional officers, two male juveniles 15 and 17 years old, were apprehended by Springfield Police. They were found to be in possession of tools commonly used to steal vehicles.

The juvenile males were arrested and screened through the Sangamon County Juvenile Center. They met points for incarceration, but there were no juvenile centers that had space to house them. The juveniles were released to guardians with ankle monitors.

The Springfield Police Department suggests the following tips to avoid having your car stolen or broken into:

Always lock your car and do not leave valuable inside the vehicle.

Do not leave your keys or extra keys or fobs in your vehicle.

Park in a well-lit area and never leave your car running.

Consider installing an anti-theft device such as a steering wheel lock, car alarm, GPS tracking system, or electronic immobilizer.

Consider improving the security of your driveway, garage, or street side with cameras and always be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.