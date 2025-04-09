Springfield Police Chief announces retirement

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette is stepping down. He announced Wednesday he will retire in June.

Scarlette has been with the department for 27 years, the last three as chief.

"After much discussion, thought, and prayer with my family and friends, I have made the decision to announce my retirement," he said. "To the former and current police officers and staff of the Springfield Police Department, I want to thank you for your tireless dedication to the Springfield community. I am so blessed to have worked beside you over the past 27 years."

"For the past three years as Police Chief, it has been my unwavering goal to bridge gaps, build and develop trust amongst law enforcement and the community, lead the agency into the technological future, and maintain a thriving workplace for close to 300 employees," Scarlette added. "As with any critical leadership role, my tenure as Chief has been met with tumultuous incidents, tragedies within the community, various levels of uncertainty, and major change in the law enforcement industry at the local, state, and federal levels. Through it all, I have remained committed to serving with integrity and ensuring our department meets the highest standards of excellence."

Chief Scarlette also expressed his gratitude to the city’s leadership, both past and present.

Mayor Misty Buscher expressed her gratitude for Chief Scarlette stating, “Chief Scarlette has been an outstanding leader for the Springfield Police Department whose dedication to public safety and commitment to the people of Springfield has made a lasting impact. While I am happy for what lies ahead for him, I will miss working with him, and it is undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for Springfield."

The mayor said further details on the transition will be announced in coming weeks.

"Serving this community has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together," Scarlette said. "While stepping away is bittersweet, I do so with confidence, knowing the department is in great hands and will continue to serve with excellence."