Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says there's no extra money for Chicago Public Schools | First Listen

NPR Illinois | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
  • Chicago schools are getting a significant boost in funding, but still has a funding gap.
  • A regional superintendent of schools says banning cell phones during the school day can improve student behavior and more
  • Conservative farmer Darren Bailey says he's considering another run for Illinois Governor
  • Illinois Senate President Don Harmon is appealing a fine related to a campaign finance violation
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
