An Auburn man sentenced in a 2022 deadly Interstate 55 accident | First Listen
- 46-year-old Shane Woods sentenced to 17 years in prison in crash that killed 35-year-old Lauren Wegner
- Researchers see a disconnect in how government officials and the public talk about drought
- Environmental advocates say legislation signed by Governor Pritzker is a big step towards addressing toxic pollution in water
- WEIU, the public television station at Eastern Illinois University, is ending its affiliation with PBS