An Auburn man sentenced in a 2022 deadly Interstate 55 accident | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:35 AM CDT
  • 46-year-old Shane Woods sentenced to 17 years in prison in crash that killed 35-year-old Lauren Wegner
  • Researchers see a disconnect in how government officials and the public talk about drought
  • Environmental advocates say legislation signed by Governor Pritzker is a big step towards addressing toxic pollution in water
  • WEIU, the public television station at Eastern Illinois University, is ending its affiliation with PBS
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
