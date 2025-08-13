© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' governor signs a bill creating stricter hiring requirement for law enforcement | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 13, 2025 at 8:11 AM CDT
  • A bill pushed by State Senator Doris Turner and the Massey Commission requiring more thorough background checks for law enforcement is now law
  • An Illinois state lawmaker is looking to the courts in an effort to send Texas lawmakers home
  • Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is weighing in on Israel's military campaign in Gaza
  • Democratic state lawmaker Stephanie Kifowit says she will run for Illinois Comptroller
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
