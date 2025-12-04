© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Application deadline for the Community Voices Co-Host/Producer opening is Dec. 8. Click to apply.

The state of Illinois is ready to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:19 AM CST
First Listen logo

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the year-long U.S. birthday celebration at Navy Pier on the same date Illinois was admitted to the union in 1818
Two ambulance workers facing murder charges will be tried separately
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Northwestern University should not be "capitulating to the extortion being brought upon them"
Barack Obama says his Presidential Center will open next summer
Women's flag football coming to UIS
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories