The state of Illinois is ready to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday | First Listen
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the year-long U.S. birthday celebration at Navy Pier on the same date Illinois was admitted to the union in 1818
Two ambulance workers facing murder charges will be tried separately
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Northwestern University should not be "capitulating to the extortion being brought upon them"
Barack Obama says his Presidential Center will open next summer
Women's flag football coming to UIS