State Week: Illinois goes its own way on vaccines

Charles N. Wheeler IIIMawa Iqbal
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:09 PM CST
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law this week that creates specific vaccine guidelines for Illinois, rather than simply followed federal recommendations. This comes as the Trump Administration and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brings vaccine skepticism into health agencies. We discuss what it means for the public.

Trump Administration tariffs and federal funding cuts could slow Illinois' economy. Some new projections show the possible impact.

And what makes an effective lawmaker?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Mawa Iqbal.

