Peter Wenz explores philosophy's role in science and society

Peter S. Wenz, Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Illinois Springfield, has spent decades applying philosophical principles to real-world issues. He applies practical philosophy to different disciplines such as medicine, law, politics, economics, religion, animal rights, and environmental protection. He spoke with Community Voices about his journey into philosophy, his international teaching experiences, and his approach to guiding students, including those in STEM fields, through ethical and philosophical inquiry. Wenz also discussed his most influential publications and introduced his two newest books: Philosophy of Religion for a STEM Generation and Abortion Rights as the Free Exercise of Religion. Click here to learn more.