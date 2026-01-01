Illinois executive branch watchdog issues annual report

The Office of Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor has published its annual report. The OEIG is an independent executive branch state agency which functions to ensure accountability in state government and the four regional transit boards. According to the office, its primary role is to investigate allegations of misconduct and to make reports of its findings to affected public agencies and officials.

According to the office, for FY2025, the OEIG received a record high total of 3,907 complaints.

The OEIG opened 211 investigations, and completed 228 investigations, including 96 founded reports issued. The OEIG has continued with its PPP fraud investigation which as of the end of FY2025, has resulted in a combined total of 501 completed PPP investigations, with 378 resulting in founded reports.

The report also highlights additional oversight roles including monitoring State hiring, revolving door determinations, and the production and review of ethics and harassment and discrimination prevention training for State employees.

Read the report here.

