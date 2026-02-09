PREVIEW: A Journey Through Gospel Music - Feb. 28

Ryan Napier and Clifton Jones talk gospel music and preview their upcoming live event celebrating the history, evolution, and power of gospel music. Taking place Saturday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, the event is designed not just as a concert, but as an immersive, communal experience.

Randy Eccles / nprillinois.org

Napier explained that gospel music is rooted in “the good news” and has long served as both spiritual expression and cultural foundation. In honor of Black History Month, the program traces gospel’s progression from spirituals and traditional hymns to contemporary expressions like gospel jazz, choir music, and hip-hop. Jones added that audiences can expect both beloved favorites and sneak previews of new music, making the evening a chance to witness gospel’s past, present, and future in one room.

All performers are local to Central Illinois, including Clifton Jones and the Anointed Friends, co-hosts Katina Smith and Quentin Brackenridge, Laquisha Burries-Finn, Roderick Lamar, Collab (gospel rap), the Napier Singers, and a large community choir, with trumpet features by Jason Brewer. Audience participation is encouraged through sing-along moments that invite everyone into the experience.

Both artists emphasized gospel music’s enduring strength, rooted in an eternal message of faith, love, and community. Tickets are available now through the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Transcript pending.