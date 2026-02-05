The Addams Family takes the stage for Springfield Theatre Centre

Tyler Caraballo-Pisani (Wednesday Addams) and Jim Leach (Uncle Fester) stop by Community Voices to speak about the upcoming production of The Addams Family. The production will take place at the Hoogland Center for Arts, February 6-8 and 13-15. Tickets are available at HCFTA.org.

"THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before, keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents."