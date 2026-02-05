© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Addams Family takes the stage for Springfield Theatre Centre

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:13 AM CST

Tyler Caraballo-Pisani (Wednesday Addams) and Jim Leach (Uncle Fester) stop by Community Voices to speak about the upcoming production of The Addams Family. The production will take place at the Hoogland Center for Arts, February 6-8 and 13-15. Tickets are available at HCFTA.org.

"THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before, keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents."
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
