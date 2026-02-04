Oldfield chosen as new LLCC president

Lincoln Land Community College has chosen its next president. Curt Oldfield has served as president of Spoon River College for nearly 14 years. An announcement said he oversaw increased retention, expanded workforce development programs and developed strategic partnerships.

The LLCC Board of Trustees is expected to confirm Oldfield’s contract this month. He will begin his new role at the school’s 7th president on July 1.

Oldfield will succeed Charlotte Warren, who is choosing to retire after two decades at the helm of LLCC. She began as president in 2006.

“Dr. Oldfield brings Illinois community college experience, thoughtful leadership and a clear commitment to student success,” said Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, chair of the LLCC Board of Trustees.

Oldfield is currently a fellow in the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and a member of the Commission on Student Success for the American Associate of Community Colleges. He has also been awarded the Illinois Community College Trustees Association Advocacy Award, was named a Top 10 Finalist in the Aspen Institute’s Community College Excellence Program and served as a former chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents.

According to the college, Oldfield's career in education began at Roseville High School, where he taught agriculture, advised the FFA chapter, and coached football and basketball.

He later joined Spoon River College as a full-time agriculture faculty member and then advanced to dean of instruction. He served as vice president of instruction at Northeast Iowa Community College before returning to Spoon River College as President.

Oldfield earned a doctorate degree from Ferris State University, a master’s degree from University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. His academic journey began at Spoon River College, where he earned an associate degree.