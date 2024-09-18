Need some suggested reading? LLCC's Deborah Brothers shares, 'Well, I'll Be Banned.'

Dr. Deborah Brothers, Professor of English at Lincolnland Community College talks banned books, and a special event at LLCC Sept. 25.

Lincoln Land Community College’s Department of English and Humanities is hosting Lit Fest, a series of live author readings, panel discussions, interactive workshops and a vendor fair, Sept. 25 through Oct. 3. Lit Fest is being held to recognize Banned Books Week, Sept. 22-28, 2024, and October’s National Book Month.

