Need some suggested reading? LLCC's Deborah Brothers shares, 'Well, I'll Be Banned.'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Map of cumulative book bans in the United States, July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2023. See the full PEN America report here.
Cumulative book bans in the United States, July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2023. See the full PEN America report here.

Dr. Deborah Brothers, Professor of English at Lincolnland Community College talks banned books, and a special event at LLCC Sept. 25.

Lincoln Land Community College’s Department of English and Humanities is hosting Lit Fest, a series of live author readings, panel discussions, interactive workshops and a vendor fair, Sept. 25 through Oct. 3. Lit Fest is being held to recognize Banned Books Week, Sept. 22-28, 2024, and October’s National Book Month.

Dr. Brothers can be emailed at: Deborah.Brothers@llcc.edu
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
