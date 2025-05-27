Feathers and facts: How bird banding helps us understand avian life

What’s it like to hold a feathered friend in your hand? Lincoln Land Community College biology professor Tony Rothering knows the feeling. He spoke to Community Voices about bird banding in Central Illinois, and how local residents can take part as citizen scientists. He also explained how bird banding provides insights into avian life, the research conducted on the Saw-whet Owl and what may be behind the decline in bird populations.

For more information visit:

https://www.facebook.com/LLABirdBanders/

https://www.facebook.com/p/Lincoln-Land-Community-College-Bird-Banding-Station-100068119867862/