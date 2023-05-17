Lincoln Land Community College and Illinois Wesleyan announce admission agreement

Leaders of Lincoln Land Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University this week announced a new guaranteed admission agreement that will allow eligible LLCC graduates to transfer seamlessly to Illinois Wesleyan.

“This is a partnership that will benefit both of our institutions,” said Dr. Jason Dockter, interim vice president of academics at LLCC.

Under the agreement, students who start at LLCC and complete a transfer-oriented program, earning at least a 3.0 grade point average, are guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan. In addition, students who plan to major in a select group of majors will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan with junior status, meaning they can seamlessly apply their LLCC credits to complete the bachelor's degree in four years.

Dr. Dockter said the agreement will assist LLCC students seeking to transfer to a high quality, private university to complete their bachelor’s degree. “We know that the opportunities, wraparound supports, beautiful campus and high-quality facilities that we offer our students will also be found at Illinois Wesleyan.”

Dr. Georgia Nugent, president of Illinois Wesleyan, said, “We look forward to welcoming LLCC transfer students into our Titan community and providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive academically, personally and professionally. This partnership is beneficial for both institutions and will advance the educational vitality of our region."

LLCC students choosing to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan will work with their LLCC success coaches to ensure they complete the courses that align with the agreement. Illinois Wesleyan counselors will also be available to assist them in the transfer and enrollment process.

LLCC is a public community college whose district serves students from all or parts of 15 counties in central Illinois with college transfer and workforce development degree and certificate programs along with short-term career training and community education. More information is available at www.llcc.edu.

Located in Bloomington, Illinois Wesleyan is a private university that offers diverse curricula in liberal arts, fine arts and professional programs as well as opportunities for interdisciplinary study and off-campus learning. Learn more at www.iwu.edu.

LLCC has other admission agreements in place with various institutions.