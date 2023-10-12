Lincoln Land Community College to be part of paid technical training program

The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology is launching a program to build tech talent. According to the agency, it will help “meet the growing demand for skilled professionals and diversify the agency’s workforce.”

Initial classes of 20 participants will grow as needed.

Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield developed the curriculum for participants and will host a training site. The state is also partnering with City Colleges of Chicago to provide a Chicago-based training site and expand the program’s reach.

Applicants should apply online at DoIT.illinois.gov. There will be two recruitment events:

Friday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City College’s Harold Washington campus in Chicago OR

Tuesday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kreher Building at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

For additional information on the trainee program, applicant criteria, and upcoming hiring events, email DoIT.Recruitment@illinois.gov.

“Lincoln Land Community College is a leader in training individuals for vital careers in the technology and cybersecurity fields,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, President of LLCC. “We’re proud to serve students with this innovative partnership that will help DoIT grow their own workforce, and we applaud DoIT and the Governor’s administration for recognizing the workforce training programs provided by community colleges.”

Trainees will receive a minimum yearly salary of $54,000 from DoIT while pursuing tracks in one of five high-need concentration areas: cybersecurity, networking, coding and database, end user computing and enterprise infrastructure. Additional tracks will be added as the program grows.

Trainees will also receive formal mentoring from current DoIT employees and be offered a full-time job with DoIT after completing the program and meeting its benchmarks.

“By investing in the development of a strong talent pipeline, we are not only shaping the future of our workforce, but also driving innovation and growth in our community. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to diversity and nurturing local tech talent, propelling our state to new heights of success,” Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta said.

For additional information on the trainee program, applicant criteria, and upcoming hiring events, email DoIT.Recruitment@illinois.gov.