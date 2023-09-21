© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
9/20 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. Low power service should return within a week. Seeking funding for new transmitter. Click here for more information.

Art work from the Zaa’tari Syrian Refugee Camp gives a sense of hope | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
Lincoln Land Community College
Stamps of Hope exhibit.

“Stamps of Hope II,” showcases Syrian refugee artwork from the Zaa’tari Refugee Camp in Jordan. The exhibit will be at Lincoln Land Community College now through October 13, 2023, before it travels to other community colleges. Rihab Sawah Professor of Physics at LLCC and organizer of the "Stamps of Hope II" exhibit, spoke to Community Voices about life in the refugee camp, the artists/artwork, and what she hopes the exhibit will teach the public.

Tags
Community Voices Lincoln Land Community College
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories