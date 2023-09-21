Art work from the Zaa’tari Syrian Refugee Camp gives a sense of hope | Community Voices

“Stamps of Hope II,” showcases Syrian refugee artwork from the Zaa’tari Refugee Camp in Jordan. The exhibit will be at Lincoln Land Community College now through October 13, 2023, before it travels to other community colleges. Rihab Sawah Professor of Physics at LLCC and organizer of the "Stamps of Hope II" exhibit, spoke to Community Voices about life in the refugee camp, the artists/artwork, and what she hopes the exhibit will teach the public.