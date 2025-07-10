© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Understanding racial violence in the Mississippi River region

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
A picture of Historian Tim Good and Springfield Community leaders Erica Austin, Austin Randolph, and Kathryn Harris speaking at the Citizens Club event in March 2025.
Taken from the Citizens Club of Springfield Facebook page
The forum's panel included Tim Good, Erica Austin, Austin Randolph, and Kathryn Harris.

The Citizens Club of Springfield met in March 2025 to host a forum titled "American Lynching: From Chicago to New Orleans." Historian Tim Good discussed major lynching's that occurred in the Mississippi River region from 1866 through the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, culminating in the year 1919—often referred to as the Red Summer. The forum also featured a panel discussion with community leaders Erica Austin, Kathryn Harris, and Austin Randolph.
Community Voices
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
