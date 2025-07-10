Understanding racial violence in the Mississippi River region

The Citizens Club of Springfield met in March 2025 to host a forum titled "American Lynching: From Chicago to New Orleans." Historian Tim Good discussed major lynching's that occurred in the Mississippi River region from 1866 through the 1908 Springfield Race Riot, culminating in the year 1919—often referred to as the Red Summer. The forum also featured a panel discussion with community leaders Erica Austin, Kathryn Harris, and Austin Randolph.