Route 66 icon Bob Waldmire featured in art exhibition - July 11

Springfield native Bob Waldmire was often described as a gifted artist and cartographer who captured the essence of Route 66 through his whimsical maps and detailed drawings. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, his artwork often included historical and ecological information.

Waldmire was also recognized as a gentle soul with a hippie spirit, living a nomadic lifestyle in his iconic 1972 VW Microbus. His work celebrates the nostalgia and culture of Route 66, and he was deeply committed to preserving its history.

An exhibit of his work is now on display at the Pharmacy Gallery & Art Space, 623 E. Adams St. in Springfield. An official ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 11 at 3 p.m.

The exhibit is free and donations are accepted.

"This exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible partnership of The Pharmacy Art Gallery & Space and the Waldmire Family. Their passion and dedication to honoring Bob’s legacy is truly inspiring. We’re deeply grateful to work together in celebrating his artistry and the rich history of Route 66." Scott Dahl, Director, Visit Springfield

"Springfield isn’t just where Bob Waldmire was born—it’s where his journey as a Route 66 legend began. Having THE iconic Bob Waldmire as one of our own is something truly special. His legacy is deeply intertwined with the history of Route 66, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the place that helped shape his extraordinary life." Darrin Thurman, Tourism Manager, Visit Springfield