© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Kyte talks about the importance of third places in our communities

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:48 PM CDT
Book Cover of Finding Your Third Place which shows a large group of cartoon people standing in a circle.
Taken from Amazon
"Finding Your Third Place" by Richard Kyte

Richard Kyte is a professor, author, and national expert on third places. Third places refer to places outside of home and work where people socialize. Kyte spoke to Community Voices about the importance of third places, how they've shifted over time, and about his new book Finding Your Third Place: Building Happier Communities (and Making Great Friends Along the Way). Rick also talks about how to find and create third places in our society today.
Tags
Arts & Life books
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories