Richard Kyte talks about the importance of third places in our communities
Richard Kyte is a professor, author, and national expert on third places. Third places refer to places outside of home and work where people socialize. Kyte spoke to Community Voices about the importance of third places, how they've shifted over time, and about his new book Finding Your Third Place: Building Happier Communities (and Making Great Friends Along the Way). Rick also talks about how to find and create third places in our society today.