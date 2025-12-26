© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: The state of local news 2025

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIITim Franklin
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:21 PM CST
NPR Illinois

More people are finding it difficult to obtain information about their communities. Roughly 50 million Americans have limited or no access to local news. That's according to the latest State of Local News report produced by the Local News Initiative at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.

"There are now nine counties in Illinois that are news deserts, up from 5 last year," said Tim Franklin, the LNI director. "39 counties are down to one news source."

On this episode, Franklin joins Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler to discuss what is causing the decline and some reasons for optimism.

Sean Crawford is the host.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Tim Franklin
Tim Franklin leads the Medill Local News initiative, a series of programs designed to bolster the sustainability of local news.
