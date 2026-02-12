LaHood sticks with President despite concerns about tariffs

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood stayed loyal to President Trump in Wednesday's largely symbolic House vote over tariffs despite LaHood's concerns about the protectionist trade measures.

The Peoria area Republican declined to vote to end a national emergency declared by President Trump that allowed the administration to impose tariffs on Canada.

In a recent WGLT interview, LaHood said the issue of tariffs was among his top priorities this year.

"I think we need to have a reduction in the tariffs, particularly in how they affect our allies. And I think its been a hindrance on the economy in many ways," said LaHood.

In a post on Truth Social before a vote on the resolution, Trump threatened Republicans if they bucked him.

“Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” Trump posted. “TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege,” the post said.

Days earlier, LaHood had listed his concern over tariffs in order of importance, behind the Farm Bill but ahead of E15 Year-Round, a measure that would increase markets for ethanol.

"Many of the farmers I represent in the agricultural community are suffering because of the tariffs. I'm going to continue to advocate and push for a reduction in the tariffs," said LaHood.

LaHood noted the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of some tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act [IEEPA]. LaHood said that decision will give the nation an opportunity to pivot.

“We in Congress have to be a co-equal branch of government when it comes to tariffs,” said LaHood, adding tariffs are taxes on farmers, manufacturers and producers.

LaHood’s largely rural 16th district stretches from Bloomington-Normal and McLean County to the northern border of the state. It is deep red territory.

Three house Republicans who joined Democrats in the vote live in more evenly balanced districts. Analysts suggest demographics made the vote easier for swing district representatives where tariffs are more unpopular than average.

Like LaHood, southern Illinois Republicans Mary Miller and Mike Bost voted against the measure. All Illinois Democrats voted for it.

Even if the measure were to pass the Senate, the bill would face a presidential veto.

WGLT has asked LaHood's office for additional context on his vote.