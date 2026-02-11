PNC Bank increases financial support for the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series

PNC Bank will be the Presenting Sponsor of the downtown Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series. PNC's gift will match 50% of the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation’s newly expanded grant – securing continued funding and helping guarantee free access to live music for residents and visitors alike, according to the series organizers.



The series will return for its seventh season on Thursday, May 28th, 2026, and run 10 weeks through July 30th, 2026.



“PNC is thrilled to continue supporting the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series - a summer-long celebration that brings world-class performances to our city and creates lasting memories for fans of all ages,” Brian Ray, PNC regional president of central Illinois. “Events like this attract visitors, boost local business activity, and foster a vibrant downtown that benefits our region. At PNC, we believe investing in arts and cultural experiences is an investment in community growth and prosperity.”



The Levitt AMP Series is powered by a three-year matching grant from the Levitt Foundation totaling up to $120,000. This dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Foundation, an increase from previous years, provides up to $40,000 annually and ensures the series remains free and accessible to the public.



Held at the Y Block in downtown Springfield, the ten week summer concert series features a diverse lineup of artists spanning genres from blues and rock to hip-hop and fold. The series is organized by the Springfield Area Arts Council in collaboration with Downtown Springfield Inc. and the City of Springfield.

For more information, visit Levitt AMP Springfield or follow the series on social media.

