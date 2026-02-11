Robert Todd Lincoln operated under his father's shadow as an adult - Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series

Originally aired Nov. 20, 2025.

In a year marked by political division and uncertainty, the University of Illinois Springfield’s 2025 Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series asked a timely question: What can Abraham Lincoln’s era of disruption teach us today?

Clayton Stalter / uis.edu/cfls Jason Emerson

Hosted by the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, the annual lecture—made possible by the generosity of Mary and the late James Beaumont—has become a signature campus and community event. Chancellor Janet Gooch welcomed attendees by reflecting on Lincoln’s enduring belief in public opinion, empathy, compromise, and shared purpose—principles she noted are just as vital now as they were more than 150 years ago.

This year’s theme, “Lincoln and the Age of Disruption,” set the stage for historian and Lincoln author Jason Emerson to explore a provocative topic: Did Robert Todd Lincoln live up to his father’s legacy?

Emerson traced Robert’s career from Secretary of War to president of the Pullman Company, examining his decisions on race, labor, and civil rights during the turbulent post–Civil War era. While Robert often relied on institutional records and business judgment—sometimes prioritizing profit over principle—Emerson challenged the audience to consider historical context and the immense burden of carrying the Lincoln name.

The evening also featured insights from Colleen Shogan, the 11th Archivist of the United States, who addressed concerns about political pressures on national archives and the importance of preserving history without partisanship.

Together, the speakers offered a powerful reminder: disruption is nothing new in American life—and Lincoln’s legacy continues to challenge and inspire each generation.

