From masterpiece to misfire, join Mark S. Reinhart as he breaks down Lincoln in film

Mark Reinhart is an author, musician, and film historian from Columbus, Ohio. He spoke with Community Voices about his lifelong interest in Abraham Lincoln and how Lincoln has been portrayed in over 250 film and television productions. Mark shares insights from his book Abraham Lincoln on Screen, discusses the historical accuracy of Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012), and explores how portrayals of Lincoln have evolved—from rare early films to fantastical versions like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. He also reflects on Lincoln’s presence in theme parks and what it reveals about American culture. Mark’s recent visit to Springfield included a lecture on these themes, highlighting how film shapes our collective memory of Lincoln. Learn more about Mark and his books here.